NFL Draft: Player profiles for first-round selections

Players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night (x-underclassmen).

—

1. Cincinnati

Joe Burrow, QB, 6-foot-3, 221 pounds, LSU

Strengths: Accuracy, poise and athleticism, plus the ability to command an offense. Weaknesses: Doesn’t have the biggest arm, but it will do.

Fact: The last time the Bengals drafted a quarterback in the first round was 2003, when they picked Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer first overall. Burrow is the third consecutive Heisman winner to be selected No. 1.

2. Washington

x-Chase Young, DE, 6-5, 264, Ohio State

Strengths: Prototype build and athleticism of an All-Pro pass rusher. Weaknesses: Could use more variety in his pass rush moves, but no reason why that won’t come.

Fact: This is the fourth straight season the Redskins have drafted a defensive lineman in the first round following Montez Sweat (2018), Da’Ron Payne (2017) and Jonathan Allen (2016).

3. Detroit

x-Jeff Okudah, CB, 6-1, 205, Ohio State

Strengths: Tall, smooth and physical. Plays well in multiple coverages. Weaknesses: Getting off blocks in run support.

Fact: Sixth time in seven years an Ohio State corner has been taken in the first round. First defensive back drafted in the first round by Detroit since Terry Fair in 1998.

4. New York Giants

x-Andrew Thomas, OT, 6-5, 315, Georgia

Strengths: Strong hands and the ability to play either side of the line. Weaknesses: Can get off-balance and heavy on his feet.

Fact: First offensive lineman taken in the first-round by the Giants since 2015 (Ereck Flowers) and third since 2013 (Justin Pugh).

5. Miami

x-Tua Tagovailoa, QB, 6-0, 217, Alabama

Strengths: Quick release, with excellent mid-range accuracy and nimble feet. Weaknesses: Coming off a serious hip injury.

Fact: First Alabama quarterback taken in the first round since Richard Todd in 1976.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert, QB, 6-6, 236, Oregon

Strengths: Ideal size and a good athlete. Weaknesses: Spotty touch. His passes often sail when he lets loose.

Fact: Herbert is the fifth Oregon quarterback selected in the first round since the merger, including three other top-10 picks: Akili Smith (1999, No. 3 to Cincinnati), Joey Harrington (2002, No. 3 to Detroit) and Marcus Mariota (2015, No. 2 to Tennessee).

7. Carolina

Derrick Brown, DT, 6-5, 326, Auburn

Strengths: Elite size and strength that demands double teams – which he can beat. Weaknesses: Agility could limit him as a pass rusher.

Fact: Sixth defensive player and third defensive tackle taken in the first round by the Panthers since 2012.

8. Arizona

x-Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, 6-4, 238, Clemson

Strengths: Maybe the best athlete in the draft. The perfect modern defender, capable of playing three or four positions. Weaknesses: Ummmmm?

Fact: After taking quarterbacks in the first round the last two seasons (Kyler Murray and Josh Rosen), the Cardinals go with a versatile linebacker for the second time in four years (Haason Reddick, 2017)

9. Jacksonville

x-CJ Henderson, CB, 6-1, 204, Florida

Strengths: Burst to make up ground. Weaknesses: Locating and playing the ball can be spotty.

Fact: Fifth defensive player in six year selected in the first round by Jacksonville.

10. Cleveland

x-Jedrick Wills, OT, 6-4, 312, Alabama

Strengths: Plays smart and mean.

Weaknesses: Lacks ideal size.

Fact: Seventh offensive lineman from Alabama taken in the first round during Nick Saban’s 13-year tenure. First offensive lineman taken in the first round by the Browns since 2009 (Alex Mack).

11. New York Jets

x-Mekhi Becton, OT, 6-7, 365, Louisville

Strengths: Huge and nimble for his size. Weaknesses: Technique needs to be refined.

Fact: First offensive lineman taken by the Jets in the first round since D’Brickashaw Ferguson and Nick Mangold in 2006.

12. Las Vegas

x-Henry Ruggs III, WR, 5-11, 188, Alabama

Strengths: Elite speed and acceleration. Weaknesses: His game is somewhat limited but what he does well is hard to find.

Fact: Last wide receiver taken by the Raiders in the first round was Amari Cooper in 2015, also from Alabama.

13. Tampa Bay from San Francisco via Indianapolis

x-Tristan Wirfs, OT, 6-5, 320, Iowa

Strengths: Rare athleticism for his size. Ran a 4.85-second 40-yard dash at the combine. Weaknesses: Arm length is less than ideal.

Fact: Last time the Buccaneers selected an offensive lineman in the first round was 2006 (Davin Joseph). Last tackle was Kenyatta Walker in 2001.

14. San Francisco from Tampa Bay

Javon Kinlaw, DT, 6-5, 324, South Carolina

Strengths: Long, athletic and powerful as a pass rusher. Weaknesses: More tools than consistent technique.

Fact: Kinlaw is the fifth defensive lineman taken by the 49ers in the first round in the last six years.

15. Denver

x-Jerry Jeudy, WR, 6-1, 193, Alabama

Strengths: Smooth and polished route runner with excellent burst. Weaknesses: Slim build lacks strength.

Fact: Last wide receiver taken by Denver in the first round was Demaryius Thomas in 2010.

16. Atlanta

x-A.J. Terrell, CB, 6-1, 195, Clemson

Strengths: Tall and steady with excellent speed. Weaknesses: Lean lower body. Could be more aggressive.

Fact: Falcons take a cornerback in first round for first time since Desmond Trufant in 2013.

17. Dallas

x-CeeDee Lamb, WR, 6-1, 195, Oklahoma

Strengths: Game-breaking elusiveness after the catch. Weaknesses: Will have to develop quickness off the line to beat press coverage.

Fact: First receiver selected in the first round by the Cowboys since Dez Bryant in 2010.

18. Miami from Pittsburgh

x-Austin Jackson, OT, 6-4, 322, USC

Strengths: Long arms and light on his feet. Weaknesses: High upside, but very raw.

Fact: Starting with Jake Long in 2008, the Dolphins have now taken five offensive linemen in the first round, including four tackles.

19. Las Vegas from Chicago

Damon Arnette, CB, 6-0, 195, Ohio State

Strengths: Physical corner who plays the ball well. Weaknesses: Little stiff and not a burner.

Fact: Third cornerback taken by the Raiders in the first round since 2013, including Gareon Conley from Ohio State in 2017.

20. Jacksonville from Los Angeles Rams

x-K’Lavon Chaisson, OLB/DE, 6-3, 254, LSU

Strengths: Explosive and agile with speed to run down plays. Weaknesses: Injuries cost him most of 2018 and some of 2019 and left him with an unrefined game.

Fact: Jaguars have used all their first-round picks son players from the SEC the last four years.

21. Philadelphia

x-Jalen Reagor, WR, 5-10, 206, TCU

Strengths: Speed to get deep and shiftiness to turn short plays into long gains. Weaknesses: Can get pushed around in coverage.

Fact: The son of former Texas Tech star and longtime NFL defensive lineman Montae Reagor is the first receiver taken by the Eagles in the first round since Nelson Agholor in 2015.

22. Minnesota from Buffalo

x-Justin Jefferson, WR, 6-1, 202, LSU

Strengths: Dominated from the slot with great body control. Weaknesses: Size and strength weren’t tested much in LSU’s offense.

Fact: Jefferson replaces WR Stefon Diggs, who the Vikings traded to Buffalo for this pick.

23. Los Angeles Chargers from New England

Kenneth Murray, LB, 6-2, 241, Oklahoma

Strengths: Sideline-to-sideline playmaker. Weaknesses: Can fly out of position and into bad angles.

Fact: First linebacker taken in the first round by the Chargers since Larry English in 2009.

24. New Orleans

x-Cesar Ruiz, C, 6-2, 307, Michigan

Strengths: Solid build. Plays smart and instinctive. Weaknesses: Quickness is lacking.

Fact: For the second consecutive season the Saints select a center with their first pick, though last year they used a second-rounder to take Erik McCoy.

25. San Francisco from Minnesota

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 6-0, 205, Arizona State

Strengths: Dangerous after the catch. Weaknesses: Needs to play stronger in traffic.

Fact: Last wide receiver taken in first round by 49ers was A.J. Jenkins in 2012.

26. Miami from Houston

27. Seattle

28. Baltimore

29. Tennessee

30. Green Bay

31. San Francisco

32. Kansas City

—