DENVER (KDVR) -- Three officers and two paramedics have been indicted on 32 counts by a grand jury in the death of Elijah McClain. The charges come two years after the 23-year-old was placed in a carotid hold by Aurora officers - which deprives oxygen from a person's brain - and injected with the powerful sedative ketamine by paramedics.

McClain died six days after the incident and an independent investigation into his death was ordered.