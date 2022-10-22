GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)The Green Bay Packers have placed wide receiver Randall Cobb and offensive lineman Jake Hanson on injured reserve while activating Sammy Watkins.

Watkins is questionable for Sunday’s game at Washington (2-4). Watkins has missed four games with a hamstring issue that had put the veteran receiver on injured reserve.

The injured reserve designation means Cobb and Hanson must miss at least four games. Cobb suffered a high ankle sprain and Hanson hurt his biceps Sunday when the Packers lost 27-10 to the New York Jets.

In other injury news, the Packers announced Saturday that left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (illness) are questionable for the Commanders game.

The Packers have elevated linebacker La’Darius Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

