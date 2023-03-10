NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (8-9)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Nelson Agholor, CB Jonathan Jones, WR Jakobi Meyers, LT Isaiah Wynn, FS Cody Davis, S Jabrill Peppers, CB JoeJuan Williams, LB Raekwon McMillan, DT Carl Davis, RT Marcus Cannon, LS Joe Cardona, C James Ferentz, RB Damien Harris, T Yodny Cajuste, LB Mack Wilson.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Myles Bryant.

NEEDS: After a mostly underwhelming 2022 season, the Patriots remain in the market for more playmakers at receiver. Meyers has been New England’s leading producer at the position for three consecutive seasons. But he is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career and could command more money than the Patriots are willing to pay to retain him. The secondary got great production from Dugger and out of rookie cornerbacks Marcus Jones and Jack Jones this past season. But there will be a void with Devin McCourty deciding to retire. It will also take a big hit if Jonathan Jones leaves in free agency. There’s also likely a lot of shuffling coming at offensive tackle. Wynn has underwhelmed and battled injuries throughout his tenure. Trent Brown has one year left on his current deal, but the team has an opt out and could save around $11 million by waiving him.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $33 million.

