Patriots place RB James White (hip) on injured reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass (AP)The New England Patriots placed running back James White on injured reserve Friday with a hip injury.

White left Sunday’s game against New Orleans in the second quarter and did not return.

White has rushed for 38 yards and one touchdown and caught 12 passes for 94 yards this season, his eighth in the NFL, all with the Patriots. He has been with the team for three Super Bowl championships, scoring three times – including the tying touchdown and the overtime winner – in the 2017 comeback victory over Atlanta.

