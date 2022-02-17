New Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson announced his full staff Thursday, with Press Taylor as offensive coordinator and Mike Caldwell as defensive coordinator.

Heath Farwell will be special teams coordinator, Mike McCoy quarterbacks coach and Jim Bob Cooter passing game coordinator.

It’s a staff filled with NFL experience, a much different approach than former coach Urban Meyer tried last year. Meyer hired three key guys with no previous NFL experience, bringing in linebackers coach Charlie Strong, tight ends coach Tyler Bowen and safeties coach Chris Ash.

Pederson retained six assistants from Meyer’s staff: running backs coach Bernie Parmalee; senior defensive assistant Bob Sutton; Will Harriger, who is now receivers coach; Tony Gilbert, who is now inside linebackers coach; assistant offensive line coach Todd Washington; and defensive quality control coach Patrick Reilly.

Pederson’s four coordinators have a combined 37 years of NFL coaching experience. Throw in former San Diego Chargers coach McCoy, who has coached two decades in the league, and it’s even more.

Taylor spent the 2021 season as a senior offensive assistant with Indianapolis after working eight seasons (2013-20) in a variety of roles with Philadelphia, where he worked under Pederson.

Caldwell spent the last three seasons (2019-21) as inside linebackers coach with Tampa Bay. He previously worked for the New York Jets (2015-18) and Arizona (2013-14).

For the last three seasons (2019-21), Farwell was Buffalo’s special teams coordinator after stops in Carolina and Seattle. Cooter most recently served as a coaching consultant with Philadelphia in 2021.

The rest of Pederson’s staff: Phil Rauscher is offensive line coach; Chris Jackson is receivers coach; Richard Angulo is tight ends coach; Andrew Breiner is assistant quarterbacks coach; Nick Williams is offensive quality control coach; Brentson Buckner is defensive line coach; Bill Shuey is outside linebackers coach; Cody Grimm is safeties coach; Deshea Townsend is passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach; Rory Segrest is assistant defensive line coach; Luke Thompson is assistant special teams coach.

