Preview capsule for 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl

SAN FRANCISCO (15-3) vs. KANSAS CITY (14-4)

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE – Chiefs by 1

RECORD VS. SPREAD – San Francisco 11-6-1, Kansas City 12-5-1

SERIES RECORD – 49ers lead 7-6

LAST MEETING – Chiefs beat 49ers 38-27, Sept. 23, 2018

LAST GAME – 49ers beat Packers 37-20; Chiefs beat Titans 35-24

AP PRO32 RANKING – 49ers No. 3, Chiefs No. 4

49ERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (2), PASS (13).

49ERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (2), RUSH (17), PASS (1).

CHIEFS OFFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (23), PASS (5).

CHIEFS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (26), PASS (8).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – San Francisco seeks to join New England, Pittsburgh as only franchises with six Super Bowl titles. … Niners’ most recent championship came in 1994 season. … San Francisco first team to make Super Bowl following four straight double-digit loss seasons. Only teams to do it after three straight were 1981 49ers and 1999 Rams, who both won title. … Kansas City in first Super Bowl in 50 years. Chiefs beat Vikings for only NFL title that game. … Niners coach Kyle Shanahan seeks to become eighth coach to win Super Bowl in first trip to postseason. … Chiefs scored TDs on all five first-half drives vs. 49ers last season. … Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending knee injury in that loss. … Garoppolo’s eight pass attempts in NFC title game were fewest for team in playoff game in 46 years. … Garoppolo’s 18 turnovers in regular season were most for any player who made playoffs. He has one giveaway in two playoff games. … San Francisco first team since 2003 season with back-to-back games with at least 40 carries in same postseason. Last time team did it three in a row was 1982 when Washington, Miami did it. … Niners RB Raheem Mostert rushed for 220 yards, four TDs in NFC title game. That was ninth time player reached those numbers in single game in regular or postseason since at least 1950. … Niners had 40 of 57 sacks this season when rushing four players. … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has 118.3 rating, 22 TDs, 0 INTs in career vs. five or more rushers. … Kansas City averaging 3.91 points per drive in playoffs, best in NFL in past 20 postseasons. … Chiefs second team since 2000 season to win multiple games in a postseason after trailing by at least 10 points. Patriots did it in 2014 when they rallied from 14 down to beat Ravens, 10 down to beat Seahawks. … Kansas City’s Andy Reid seventh coach to take two franchises to Super Bowl. Took Philadelphia there following 2004 season, losing to New England. … Reid’s 14 playoff wins are most for coach without Super Bowl title. … Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes has 11 career TD passes, zero INTs in four playoff games. … Chiefs RB Damien Williams has scored nine TDs in five playoff games.

