With wind gusts forecast in the 30 mph range at the team headquarters in Thousand Oaks, the Rams opted to travel 52 miles to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena for Thursday’s practice.

Who said home-field advantage?

Coach Sean McVay felt the calmer conditions at the venerable stadium would make for a more precise session in the longest practice of the week.

The winds were bare at 5 mph in the unseasonable 84-degree heat.

”No wind,” McVay said. ”This is what SoFi (Stadium) will feel like, really. It was great to come out here. Guys had a really good bounce in their step.”

McVay wanted a practice typical for a Thursday so the players were in shoulder pads and either shorts or sweatpants, with minimal contact with no tackling.

”This represented the last full-speed practice, with a lot of reps in all types of situations,” McVay said. ”Wanted to really see a great, complete practice. Hit a lot of different things. Good urgency.”

There were no setbacks for running back Darrell Henderson (knee) and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (pectoral muscle). McVay expects both could be activated from injured reserve. Tackle Joe Noteboom (chest) was a limited participant and McVay considers him questionable for Sunday. Tight end Tyler Higbee (knee) and is doubtful to play.

At Drake Stadium, on the campus of UCLA, the Bengals got back tight end C.J. Uzomah, on a limited basis. Uzomah injured a knee in the AFC title game against Kansas City. He participated in individual work and observed team periods.

”He’s been good,” coach Zac Taylor said. ”He’s progressing nicely.”

Guard Jackson Carman, who was limited Wednesday because of a back injury, progressed as well and was a full participant. Receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring), defensive end Cam Sample (groin) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) were also full participants.

”It’s a big workday for us and the guys handled it really well,” Taylor said. ”The guys have done a great job hydrating, and we’ll be prepared for Sunday.”

