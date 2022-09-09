OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)Get ready for at least a few more months of uncertainty about Lamar Jackson and his contract.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement Friday that the Ravens and Jackson still haven’t agreed on an extension for the star quarterback and will keep working on it after the season. Jackson had said Friday was his deadline for a new deal, and he’d be pausing talks after that with the season about to start.

”Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson,” DeCosta said. ”We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign.”

Jackson is entering his fifth-year option season. The Ravens open Sunday on the road against the New York Jets.

Jackson skipped voluntary OTAs this past offseason but did not hold out of mandatory practices. Baltimore can use the franchise tag to keep him after this season if need be, but this impasse between Jackson and the team is noteworthy after Josh Allen – another star quarterback drafted the same year as Jackson – signed his massive extension some 13 months ago.

