OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)The Baltimore Ravens have hired Georgia’s Todd Monken to be their offensive coordinator, they announced Tuesday.

Monken arrives after three seasons in the same role at Georgia, which last month won its second consecutive national championship. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said the team conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates.

”Todd’s leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning,” Harbaugh said. ”He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level. We’re excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships.”

The 57-year-old Monken does have NFL experience as well, serving as the offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons before that. He was the head coach at Southern Mississippi from 2013-15.

Monken replaces Greg Roman, whose tenure with the Ravens ended after the team averaged just 13.6 points over its final six games before losing in the wild-card round to Cincinnati. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson was injured down the stretch – and his future is uncertain because he does not have a contract for next season.

