Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to have injured left knee examined

LANDOVER, Md. (AP)J.K. Dobbins will undergo tests on his injured left knee Sunday after the running back left the Baltimore Ravens’ preseason finale midway through the first quarter.

Coach John Harbaugh after a 37-3 rout of Washington on Saturday night said only that Dobbins would be evaluated. He declined to say how concerned he was about the injury.

Dobbins went down in pain after being tackled by Jimmy Moreland and Jordan Kunaszyk on a screen pass from Lamar Jackson, who was making his exhibition debut. Dobbins was attended to on the field, went to the blue injury tent and was carted off the sideline and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

”That one hurt, bro, just because all the work he put in,” receiver James Proche II said. ”He loves the game, man, so any time the game’s taken away from you like, you really feel for him.”

The field at FedEx Field was redone in the offseason. Notable leg or knee injuries on the previous surface include Washington QBs Robert Griffin III, Alex Smith and Kyle Allen and most recently Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow last season.

Dobbins rushed for 15 yards on two carries before the injury. The Ohio State product ran for 805 yards and nine touchdowns and had 18 catches for 120 yards during his rookie season last year and was again expected to split carries in Baltimore’s backfield with Gus Edwards.

The Ravens now may count on Justice Hill and Ty-Son Williams in the running game.

”Hopefully we don’t miss him,” Jackson said of Dobbins. ”That’s a tremendous back. We have Gus, we got Ty, but hopefully he’s good.”

Dobbins had seven carries for 8 yards in the Ravens’ first two preseason games. Baltimore won its 20th consecutive exhibition game in a streak that dates to 2016, passing Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers for the longest such streak in NFL history.

After sitting out the first two preseason games, Jackson played one series at Washington. He finished 3 of 4 for 29 yards and was sacked twice before giving way to Tyler Huntley, who threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score.

