OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)The Baltimore Ravens re-signed defensive end Brent Urban and cornerback Daryl Worley.

The Ravens announced the moves Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Urban played 16 games for Baltimore last season, finishing with one sack. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Ravens and played for the Cowboys, Bears and Titans before rejoining Baltimore last year.

Worley, who turns 28 next week, appeared in eight games last season, including one start. He has played seven NFL seasons, spending time with the Panthers, Raiders, Cowboys, Bills, Lions and Ravens.

