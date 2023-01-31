GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he doesn’t expect to make a decision on whether to play next season until after the Super Bowl.

Rodgers, 39, has said he is still making up his mind on whether he wants to return to the Packers for a 19th season, retire or request a trade. The four-time MVP also has noted the possibility the Packers may want to move him.

“It’s going to be a little more time for my decision,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM and YouTube. “I feel confident that in a couple of weeks I’ll feel definitely more strongly about one of the two decisions.”

The first decision is whether he wants to play at all.

“You’ve got to be cognizant of what was going through your mind during the season,” Rodgers said. “Did you enjoy the grind as much? Did you enjoy practice? Did you enjoy the meeting time? Did you enjoy the routine? And not forget about those feelings and make an emotional response either way. I think that’s important.”

Rodgers was the league MVP in 2020 and 2021, but didn’t perform as well this season while playing with a broken right thumb and dealing with the absence of star wideout Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in March.

Rodgers had his lowest passer rating as a starter and threw 12 interceptions, his highest single-season total since 2008. The Packers went 8-9 and missed the playoffs to end a string of three straight NFC North titles.

Rodgers was asked if he would decide on his plans and would then call the Packers, who would then let him know what they’re thinking.

“I think so,” Rodgers said. “It sounds like there’s already conversations going on that aren’t involving me, which are interesting.”