METAIRIE, La. (AP)New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson, who was one of the club’s leading receivers last season, agreed to a two-year contract extension.

The agreement, announced by the Saints on Saturday, with the 6-foot-4, 231-pound converted receiver came days before Johnson was due to become a restricted free agent.

Johnson has played in 37 games with 18 starts since the Saints signed him as an undrafted rookie out of Oregon in 2020.

Last season, Johnson caught 42 passes for 508 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns, giving him 59 career receptions for 706 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Johnson, who’s from Glassboro, New Jersey, began his college career at Penn State before heading to Oregon as a graduate transfer.

