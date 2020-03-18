Seahawks must retool pass rush and find secondary help

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (12-6)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Jadeveon Clowney, DE Ziggy Ansah, LB Mychal Kendricks, T George Fant, G Mike Iupati, T Germain Ifedi, DT Al Woods, DE Quinton Jefferson, WR Josh Gordon, WR Jaron Brown, CB Akeem King, RB Marshawn Lynch, CB Neiko Thorpe, LB Dekota Watson, RB Robert Turbin, RB C.J. Prosise, QB Geno Smith, TE Luke Willson, CB Kalan Reed.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR David Moore, TE Jacob Hollister, C Joey Hunt, DE Branden Jackson.

NEEDS: Pass rush, pass rush, pass rush. It’s all about getting to quarterbacks after Seattle failed to generate consistent QB pressure needed and left shaky secondary exposed at times last season. Seattle would love to bring back Clowney but he may be priced out of their market. The Seahawks kept some continuity on the defensive line bringing back DT Jarran Reed on a two-year deal. Depth in secondary and right tackle are two other areas of focus for Seahawks. Expect skill positions like wide receiver and running back depth to be addressed in draft.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $22 million.

