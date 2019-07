Mickey Spagnola lays out the Silver Star Nation Keys to the Game as Dallas gets ready to play Los Angeles in the playoffs.

Mickey’s keys are:

Feed Zeke

No Gurley Man

Touchdown Premium

Use the video link to see why.

The Dallas Cowboys will play the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday in L.A. Memorial Coliseum. Game time is 7:15 CST and it will be shown on Fox.