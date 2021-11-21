Steelers’ Roethlisberger, Chargers’ Bosa are active for game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP)Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa are active for Sunday night’s game after being taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Steelers (5-3-1) will be missing linebacker T.J. Watt though after he did not practice last week. Watt suffered hip and knee injuries in last week’s tie against the Detroit Lions. Cornerback Joe Haden is also out because of a foot injury and defensive end and Isaiahh Loudermilk with a groin issue.

Pittsburgh listed quarterback Dwayne Haskins, running back Anthony McFarland Jr. and linebacker Buddy Johnson as healthy scratches.

The Chargers (5-4) are without three defensive players because of injuries, including starting defensive tackle Linval Joseph (shoulder). Safeties Mark Webb Jr. (ankle) and Alohi Gilman (quadriceps) are also sidelined.

Los Angeles has quarterback Easton Stick, running back Joshua Kelley, fullback Gabe Nabers and offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III as healthy inactives.

