TE Graham references ‘next opportunity’ amid release report

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Tight end Jimmy Graham has tweeted out a reference to his “next opportunity” amid a report that the Green Bay Packers plan to release him.

ESPN has reported that the Packers will release the five-time Pro Bowl selection Thursday.

“The last two years have certainly been interesting!”

Wednesday. “A lot of memories, friendships and humbling moments that I will carry with me into the next opportunity. Thank you for the support during our exciting run this year toward that ever so elusive ring.”

The move would reportedly enable the Packers to create about $8 million in salary-cap space heading into the start of free agency next week.

Graham, 33, caught 38 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns last season. He had 55 receptions for 636 yards and two scores in 2018, his first year with the Packers. He signed with Green Bay after catching 10 touchdown passes for Seattle in 2017.

The 10-year pro has 649 career catches for 7,883 yards and 74 touchdowns.

