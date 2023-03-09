HOUSTON (AP)The Houston Texans lost their pick in the fifth round of this year’s draft and must pay a $175,000 fine for a salary cap reporting violation involving Deshaun Watson, the NFL announced Thursday.

A review by the league determined the Texans provided their then-quarterback Watson with undisclosed compensation in the form of a membership at an alternate athletic facility in 2020. Clubs must report any player compensation or benefit as part of the salary cap requirements in the collective bargaining agreement.

Watson spent his first five seasons with the Texans before being traded to the Browns a year ago.

He didn’t play for the Texans in the 2021 season, sitting out following a trade request and after sexual misconduct allegations during massage sessions made by two dozen women. He served an 11-game suspension this season due to those allegations and has settled 23 civil lawsuits.

Thursday’s discipline against the Texans leaves the team with 10 picks in the upcoming draft, including the second overall pick and the 12th in the first round they received as part of the trade that sent Watson to Cleveland. —-

