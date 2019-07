MUNDAY, Texas — Defensive end LJ Collier of Munday, Texas will likely be among the top picks in the 2019 NFL draft.

Collier was an MVP for the Munday Moguls and later a Big 12 MVP with Texas Christian University.

When his name is called, Collier wishes his mom could hear it. She lost a battle with cancer four years ago. It changed him.

Use the video link to see Tobin McDuff’s interview with Collier and his emotional battle to get to the top in memory and honor of his mom.