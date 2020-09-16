Titans’ Henry, Saints’ Kamara among best bets to score

It’s only Week 2 of the NFL season, but the picture is already getting clearer. These are the favorite running back and wide receiver bets to score in Week 2:

—

Running Back

DERRICK HENRY, Titans

Though Henry failed to reach the end zone against Denver, no other back touched the ball for the Titans on Monday night, an achievement that no other NFL back can claim in Week 1.

That makes for 34 times Henry touched the ball, including three receptions. Behind our seventh-best offensive line, Henry gets to face the Jaguars this week, a team that allowed two TDs by running backs in Week 1.

ALVIN KAMARA, Saints

Kamara faces the Raiders this week, a team that just allowed two TDs and more than 100 total yards to Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey. Latavius Murray actually had more carries than Kamara in Week 1, but it was Kamara who scored twice and had another TD called back, showing that the Saints aren’t taking him out inside the 10. The Saints also have our sixth-ranked offensive line unit to help Kamara, who has a 64.17% TD dependency score going into Week 2, meaning 64.17% of his fantasy points in Week 1 were accounted for by scoring.

MALCOLM BROWN, Rams

The hype going into the season was about rookie Cam Akers, but when Week 1 came, it was Brown who had two TDs, one coming from replacing Akers on the goal line. Brown actually had the most rushing TDs (five) on the fewest yards (69) in the NFL last season, so he has a nose for the end zone. Brown led the Rams in rushing attempts and yards in Week 1, and though Akers will eventually take a bigger workload in LA, I expect Brown to fare well against an Eagles team that just let Peyton Barber score twice.

NICK CHUBB, Browns

Chubb disappointed in Week 1 against the Ravens, but the Browns quickly worked themselves into a negative game script – they were playing from behind – and Kareem Hunt is better suited to play catch-up. The Browns face the still-developing Bengals this week, so Chubb should have a much easier go of things against a team that allowed the Chargers to run for more than 155 yards. Third in rushing attempts in 2019, and eighth in rushing TDs, Chubb is in line to get considerably more touches this week.

RAHEEM MOSTERT, 49ers

Mostert feasted in Week 1, taking 19 of the 49ers’ 30 rushing attempts and scoring once. The absence of WRs Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk made Mostert the focal point of the offense, an aspect I don’t expect to change against the reeling Jets. The eighth-ranked TD scorer among RBs in 2019, Mostert looks to continue to thrive this week behind our ninth- ranked offensive line.

—

Wide Receiver

DAVANTE ADAMS, Packers

Adams led all receivers in fantasy points going up against the Vikings, and this week he gets another favorable matchup against Desmond Trufant who is dealing with an injured hamstring but is expected to play. The 2019 season wasn’t kind to Adams, but with a 13-TD season in 2018, we know what kind of ceiling he has when he’s healthy and the Packers are playing well. Expect him to continue to roll in Week 2.

DARIUS SLAYTON, Giants

Yes, he has a lot of competition for targets in New York, but few players in the league have the kind of big-play ability Slayton possesses. He had the most TDs (eight) on the fewest receptions (48) in 2019, and he showed that it was no fluke on Monday night, scoring twice on just six receptions. With a 54.05% TD dependency, Slayton is primed to exploit Kyle Fuller and the Bears in Week 2.

ADAM THIELEN, Vikings

Thielen benefits from the Vikings not having a consistent second WR option yet, as rookie Justin Jefferson is still trying to get adjusted to the NFL. The Vikings threw 16 times in Week 1, but eight of those targets went to Thielen – two for scores. Against a Colts secondary that Gardner Minshew threw for a career-high three TDs on, Thielen and Kirk Cousins should have little trouble connecting in the end zone.

DEANDRE HOPKINS, Cardinals

Hopkins received a whopping 16 of the Cardinals’ 26 targets against the 49ers for 151 yards, and the next-closest WRs only had five each. Hopkins faces an improving Washington secondary this week, but it’s not in the same league as the 49ers. Tied for fifth-most receiving TDs in 2019 and second in 2018, Hopkins looks set to continue his domination regardless of what uniform he’s wearing.

JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER, Steelers

Smith-Schuster scored two of the Steelers’ three TDs on Monday night versus the Giants. He gets a tougher test against Denver this week, but his chemistry with QB Ben Roethlisberger is still intact, and the Steelers may not have RB James Conner to lean on for another week. With a 63.49% TD dependency, Smith-Schuster looks like a scoring machine in 2020.

—

This column was provided to The Associated Press by RosterWatch, www.rosterwatch.com.

—

