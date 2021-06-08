Titans’ Henry wins ASWA pro athlete of year honor again

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Derrick Henry continues to win awards in the state where he captured both the Heisman Trophy and a national championship.
For the second straight year, the former Alabama star and current Tennessee Titans running back is the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Professional Athlete of the Year. The group announced him as the winner on Tuesday.
Henry won his second straight rushing title and became just the eighth player in NFL history to total 2,000 yards in a single season.
Henry finished the 2020 regular season with 2,027 rushing yards, the fifth-most in a single season in NFL history and more than 23 teams managed to tally. He’s the first player to defend his rushing title since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006-07.
The NFL offensive player of the year also led the league in attempts (378) and touchdowns (17). His 250 yards in the regular-season finale marked his third 200-yard game of the season, topped only in NFL history by Earl Campbell’s four in 1980.
In the process, the former Crimson Tide standout helped lead the Titans to their first division title since 2008.
Henry is just the third athlete to win the award in consecutive years, joining former baseball standouts Frank Thomas (1993-94) and Tim Hudson (1999-2000). He’s also just the third NFL player to win the honor more than once, joining Shaun Alexander and Cam Newton.
Here is a list of ASWA Professional Athlete of the Year winners:
2020 Derrick Henry
2019 Derrick Henry
2018 Philip Rivers
2017 Justin Thomas
2016 Julio Jones
2015 Cam Newton
2014 Deontay Wilder
2013 Jason Dufner
2012 Craig Kimbrel
2011 Cam Newton
2010 Graeme McDowell
2009 Stewart Cink
2008 Mo Williams
2007 Jake Peavy
2006 DeMeco Ryans
2005 Shaun Alexander
2004 Ben Wallace
2003 Shaun Alexander
2002 Ben Wallace
2001 Shaun Alexander
2000 Tim Hudson
1999 Tim Hudson
1998 Ronald McKinnon
1997 Frank Thomas
1996 Kevin Greene
1995 Robert Horry
1994 Frank Thomas
1993 Frank Thomas
1992 Davey Allison
1991 Frank Thomas
1990 Charles Barkley
1989 Bo Jackson
1988 Cornelius Bennett
1987 Jimmy Key
1986 Charles Barkley
1985 John Hannah
1984 Ozzie Newsome
1983 Bobby Allison
1982 Andrew Toney
1981 Dieter Brock
1980 William Andrews
1979 John Stallworth
1978 Bobby Allison
1977 Hubert Green
1976 Jerry Pate
1975 Kenny Stabler
1974 Henry Aaron