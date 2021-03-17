Titans sign tight ends Firkser, Swaim to 1-year deals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans are keeping a pair of tight ends, agreeing to terms with Anthony Firkser and Geoff Swaim on one-year deals each.

The Titans announced the agreements a few minutes after the start of the new NFL year. Keeping Firkser and Swaim is crucial for Tennessee after top tight end Jonnu Smith left for the New England Patriots as a free agent.

Firkser had a career-high 39 catches for 387 yards and one touchdown with only one drop in 2020, and he has started two of his 43 games since signing with the Titans in the 2018 offseason. Firsker has 72 catches for 816 yards and three touchdowns in that span, and he also has seven catches for 89 yards and two TDs in four playoff games.

Swaim started five of 11 games after signing with the Titans before last season. He had nine catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. He was a seventh-round pick of Dallas in 2015, and he also has played with the Jaguars. He has 57 career catches for 484 yards and two touchdowns.

The Titans also announced their trade sending offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, the 29th pick overall in 2020, and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick to Miami for a seventh-round draft pick in this April’s draft.

