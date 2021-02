TAMPA, Fla. (AP)So much of it looked familiar - from the heartfelt rendering of the national anthem, to the silvery, star-studded halftime show, to Tom Brady standing there at the end with a mile-wide smile, awash in confetti.

So much of it looked strange - from the masked-up coaches on the sideline, to the cardboard cutouts in the half-empty stands, to Brady - what? - wearing pewter-and-red pants and a helmet with a Buccaneer, not a Patriot, on the side.