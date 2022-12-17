PITTSBURGH (AP)Mitch Trubisky will start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday when they travel to Carolina to play the Panthers.

The team announced Saturday Trubisky will get the call with starter Kenny Pickett still in the concussion protocol.

Trubisky began the season as Pittsburgh’s starter before losing the job midway through a Week 4 loss to the New York Jets. He has relieved Pickett twice, helping secure a win over Tampa Bay on Oct. 16 and throwing for 276 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions last Sunday against Baltimore.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin did not commit to a starter during the week, splitting practice reps between Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.

The Steelers (5-8) need a win to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

