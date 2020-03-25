Vikings add free agents WR Tajaé Sharpe, DE Anthony Zettel

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)The Minnesota Vikings agreed to contract terms Wednesday with wide receiver Tajae Sharpe and defensive end Anthony Zettel, adding two fifth-year veterans at positions vacated by star players.

Sharpe played his first four NFL seasons for Tennessee, a fifth-round draft pick in 2016 out of Massachusetts. Sharpe had a career-high four touchdown receptions last year, to go with 329 yards. As a rookie, he had 41 catches and 522 yards, both career bests. Sharpe, for now, would be the No. 2 wide receiver behind Adam Thielen after the trade that sent Stefon Diggs to Buffalo.

Zettel was a sixth-round draft choice by Detroit in 2016 out of Penn State. He has since been with Cleveland, Cincinnati and San Francisco. He joined the 49ers late in the 2019 season and played with them through the Super Bowl. Zettel’s best year in the league came with the Lions in 2017, when he started every game and totaled 6 1/2 sacks. The Vikings lost six-year starter defensive end Everson Griffen to free agency, as well as backup Stephen Weatherly. Griffen was the longest-tenured player on the team.

—

