EAGAN, Minn. (AP)The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a new contract on Tuesday with defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, who played in 12 games with seven starts last season.

Bullard joined the Vikings last year, his fifth team in five seasons. The eighth-year veteran had 23 tackles and five tackles for loss. He suffered a biceps injury on Dec. 4 and missed the next four games.

Drafted in the third round by the Chicago Bears in 2016 out of Florida, Bullard gives the Vikings another experienced player on the interior with returning starter Harrison Phillips and newcomer Dean Lowry. Dalvin Tomlinson, their most accomplished defensive lineman, signed with the Cleveland Browns. Other returners who played varying roles at those spots last season are James Lynch, Khyiris Tonga, Ross Blacklock and Esezi Otomewo.

