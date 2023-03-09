EAGAN, Minn. (AP)Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine could participate in spring practices, less than eight months after a badly broken lower left leg cut short his rookie season.

Coach Kevin O’Connell said Thursday that Cine has made remarkable progress through the rehabilitation process for the compound fracture he suffered in London on Oct. 2. Cine was hurt while blocking for a punt return in Minnesota’s game against New Orleans. The first-round draft pick out of Georgia needed surgery and remained in London the week after the game, until he was cleared to fly home.

Cine could be ready for on-field work with the Vikings when they begin organized team activities in late May, O’Connell said.

“I’m just so proud of where he’s at, his desire to be in this building every day, doing the things that we’re asking him to do, and then going beyond that,” O’Connell said. “He’s been fantastic.”

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL