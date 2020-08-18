Vikings sign LB Hardy Nickerson for depth

EAGAN, Minn. (AP)The Minnesota Vikings signed former Cincinnati linebacker Hardy Nickerson for depth on Tuesday.

Nickerson played three seasons for the Bengals, appearing in 37 games with nine starts. He was undrafted in 2017 out of Illinois, where he played for his father – then-defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson Sr. – in his final year of college after transferring from California. The elder Nickerson was a five-time Pro Bowl linebacker for Tampa Bay in the 1990s.

The Vikings placed backup linebacker Cam Smith on the reserve list for non-football injuries last week, after Smith was diagnosed with an enlarged heart that will require surgery.

Ben Gedeon, who had concussion problems last season, started camp on the physically unable to perform list. Behind stalwarts Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks, three of the other four linebackers prior to Nickerson’s addition are rookies.

—

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFLwas