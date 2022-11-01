EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)While they had a need at wide receiver and other positions, general manager Joe Schoen and the New York Giants stayed pat at the trading deadline Tuesday rather than risk future capital for a deal.

Speaking minutes after the NFL’s deadline passed, Schoen said he was on the phone much of the day discussing deals, but that was nothing different than he has done since the end of August.

The former Buffalo Bills assistant general manager said there was one call from a team interested in a current Giants’ player, but his response to the offer was ”a hard `No.”’ He would not identify the player.

Heading into their bye week, the Giants have a totally unexpected 6-2 record and they are in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016 with nine games left in the regular season.

Schoen refused to say whether he felt the Giants should make the playoffs. Much like coach Brian Daboll, he said his focus was on facing Houston on Nov. 13.

”We had several conversations with teams on multiple positions and the price point didn’t match up, things just didn’t work out,” Schoen said. ”We were active in phone calls and, you know, trying to improve the roster, which we’ll continue to do.”

Schoen said he would sign healthy unrestricted free agents if they could help the team win.

While there were no trades, Schoen said the Giants are hopeful that veteran receiver Kenny Golladay can return for the game against Houston, and regain some of his old form.

He refused to say much about the recent trade of 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs last week. He said it was in the best interest of the organization.

Over the next week, Schoen said he will look into some player contract situations. Quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley will be at the end of contracts after this season and he is open to talking deals during the off week. He said he also would look at contract extensions for other players.

Schoen wants that work done by Monday to avoid any distractions once the team returns from its break.

Schoen said the cap situation for next season looks good, unless either more players go on injured reserve or the team has to make practice squad elevations.

”We’re 6-2,” Schoen said. ”You know, we’ve done a lot of good things. You know, I think everybody agrees there’s still some meat on the bone and areas where we can improve. But, you know, we got nine games to go there. There’s a long way to go, but I’m pleased with where we are right now.”

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL