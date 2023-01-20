LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) — Be sure to visit the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation at this year’s 33rd Annual Relyance Bank Arkansas Big Buck Classic Jan. 27-29 at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds.

The AGFF has again stepped up to provide a free Kids Zone at the event, presented by Arkansas Golf and Powersports, complete with a trout pond brought to you by Bass Pro, Bwana Jim kids show, a hover ball archery shooting contest, the NWTF BB gun range and dozens of other activities for the youngsters in attendance.

Tyler Lawrence, director of events and programming for the AGFF, says the Foundation is excited to continue offering this extra experience for the kids at the event.

“These sorts of events were so much a part of hunting season when I was growing up that it’s great to be on the other side of things, keeping them going for the next generation,” Lawrence said.

The AGFC mobile aquarium also will be at the Big Buck Classic, featuring dozens of native fish for participants to get an up-close view.

The focus of the event, however, is the deer scoring program. Hunters from across Arkansas are encouraged to bring the antlers from deer harvested during this hunting season to have them scored and entered into the competition. Categories for archery, crossbow, muzzleloader and modern gun all offer prizes. Special youth and ladies divisions also offer additional prizes for women and children.

According to organizer Tommy Murchison, the Big Buck Classic is considered the largest outdoor and hunting show of its type in the Mid-South, offering something for all ages, as well as non-hunters. Exhibits, merchandise vendors, demonstrations and activities nearly fill the entire State Fairgrounds. Visit www.bigbuckclassic.com or Arkansas Big Buck Classic on Facebook for details and times.