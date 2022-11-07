LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Environmental Policy Summit is a great one-day event featuring advocates, elected officials, regulators, and group leaders discussing Arkansas environmental issues and solutions.

This year’s keynote speaker is Marshall Johnson, Chief Conservation Officer for the National Audubon Society. Marshall leads strategic direction for hemispheric-wide conservation work at Audubon to address the unprecedented climate change and biodiversity crises facing birds. Prior to serving as CCO, he served as Vice President, Executive Director of Audubon Dakota.

This year’s Summit will be a hybrid event, allowing participants to either join online via Zoom or in-person at the Little Rock Audubon Center. In-person registration includes lunch catered by the Root Cafe and an informal happy hour after the closing speaker. Dietary needs should be noted during registration.

The 7th Annual Arkansas Environmental Policy Summit is sponsored by Audubon Delta, Arkansas Citizens’ Climate League, Arkansas Interfaith Power and Light, Arkansas Public Policy Panel and Arkansas Sierra Club.

Visit Audubon — Delta’s event management page to register.