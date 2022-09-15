LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Community First Alliance, Inc. will host Arkansas’s largest community fishing event from 8 a.m.-noon this Saturday at Lake Valencia in Maumelle. The “Big Catch” will celebrate its ninth year in The Natural State, combining fishing, food and a day of fun for the whole family in one package.

“The Big Catch has sort of become our unofficial opening to the fall catfish stockings at the AGFC’s Family and Community Fishing Program locations,” Maurice Jackson, FCFP coordinator said. “We’ll have fishing, prizes, music and thanks to some generous sponsors, we’ll even provide lunch to the first 150 anglers and Arkansas Minority Health Commissions has partnered with the Big Catch to offer free health screenings. It’s going to be a big time.”

Ages 16 and older must have a valid fishing license. All attendees also should bring their own tackle, chairs, coolers and favorite catfish bait.

“Catfish aren’t picky,” Jackson said. “You can use worms, prepared catfish baits or even cut up chunks of hot dog.”

The catfish stockings are also in full swing, so anglers looking for a tug on their line should check out the FCFP’s stocking page at www.agfc.com/familyfishing for the latest updates for their fall pond fishing trips.

“We’ll start our trout stockings in mid- to late-November, depending on water temperatures, but we’ll have plenty of catfish to keep anglers happy until then,” Jackson said.

Visit www.c1a.life to register for the event.