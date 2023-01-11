LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will accept applications Jan. 15-Feb. 15 from hunters who want to hunt on many wildlife management areas during the 2023 Arkansas turkey season.

Many good public turkey hunting opportunities exist in Arkansas, but sometimes turkey hunters need a little elbow room to work the birds properly. The AGFC restricts the number of hunters allowed during turkey season through random drawings to increase the quality of the hunt at some of the more popular WMAs it manages.

Only permit holders may hunt on the WMA during the permit hunt. However, a permit holder can have a friend alongside them to call for them. Friends and family may camp with permit holders at designated campsites on the WMA as well.

Applications are taken electronically through www.agfc.com, and winning applicants will be notified via email. Applications require a $5 nonrefundable processing fee. Winning applicants are not required to pay any additional fees beyond the purchase of their hunting license.

Visit www.agfc.com/en/hunting/turkey/turkeypermits to view a list of available permits.