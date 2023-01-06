LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) — Start 2023 with fresh information about the Arkansas outdoors by subscribing to Arkansas Wildlife, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission magazine produced right here in The Natural State.

Arkansas Wildlife features articles and news about places where you hunt, fish, camp, bird-watch and boat – no doubt you’ll discover some new ideas for getting out and enjoying the state.

The magazine is published every other month and includes a 13-month calendar issue that’s released July 1 with hunting dates for deer, turkey, waterfowl and all the other game species pursued by Arkansans.

The current January/February issue, for example, features articles about habitat improvements at Ed Gordon Point Remove Wildlife Management Area, a rare 16-year-old pintail, last fall’s elk season, a humorous look at a “reliable” boat motor and much more. Each issue offers feature articles unavailable anywhere else, recipes, conservation news and the popular “Scales of Justice” column about the interesting world of wildlife law enforcement.

What’s the catch? It’s a small one – a one-year subscription (five 36-page issues with no advertising plus the calendar issue) is $12. Order two years for $20 or three years for $25. That’s a bargain. Arkansas Wildlife makes a great birthday, Father’s Day or Mother’s Day gift. Know someone who loves the Arkansas outdoors but lives out of state? Keep them posted with Arkansas Wildlife.

Subscribing is easy – visit arkansaswildlife.com.