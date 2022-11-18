LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – An abnormally dry late summer and fall figures to play a part in the nine-day opening section of Arkansas’s 60-day duck season, which starts statewide Saturday morning, 30 minutes before sunrise.

Several of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s public hunting areas have had good amount of available food and cover for migrating waterfowl, and the AGFC has been able in some areas to pump up the moist-soil units and green timber of some wildlife management areas in the runup to the 2022-23 season. But other areas suffered from drought in establishing food acreage, and several greentree reservoirs and moist-soil units are either dry or not well covered in water.



The dry conditions have also affected the availability of fields in the AGFC’s Waterfowl Rice Initiated Conservation Enhancement program. The program, when Arkansas finally sees enough water where landowners and farmers can flood their fields or where water can moisten the soil enough for it to stick around, will have up to 72 field available throughout the state for winning permit holders to hunt over a full weekend. But for opening weekend, only 40 fields were made available for application to obtain permits on opening weekend.

Those seeking permits for the WRICE fields need on Thanksgiving weekend to apply between 3 p.m. this Thursday and midnight Sunday to win spots for the following weekend. Winning applicants will be notified Monday of their success and provided a map to their field.

Last year was dry in Arkansas at this time, but this year seems to have topped it. Some favored huntin5.g areas like Buckingham Flats and Temple Island in the George H. Dunklin J. Bayou Meto WMA have no huntable water. While the areas in Steve N. Wilson Raft Creek Bottoms that contain the Youth and Mobility-Impaired blinds have 100 percent water coverage, nearly everywhere else in Raft Creek Bottoms ranges from no water to a maximum of about 60 percent coverage, meaning boating in the area may be difficult. The White River at Georgetown was only at 4.32 feet and rising as of Wednesday, Nov. 1

Pumping of waterfowl impoundments at Ed Gordon Point Remove WMA in the Arkansas River Valley began Oct. 31 and will continue as water levels in Point Remove Creek allow. Coverage in the different hunting areas at Ed Gordon range from nothing to 40-60 percent coverage in several areas, with one area (Racetrack) being estimated at 80 percent coverage. A dry summer led to several units in Frog Bayou WMA being fallow-disked in preparation for next season, but there are good stands of moist-soil vegetation in other units and water coverage through pumping has been good in about half the WMA.

Hunting for greater white-fronted geese opened Oct. 29 and briefly closed on Nov. 11, before it will continue with the opening of duck season. There are two “splits” between the three sections of Arkansas’s duck season, which specklebelly season and other goose seasons will also run concurrent. The first closure is between Nov. 28-Dec. 9, with waterfowl season reopening 30 minutes before sunrise Saturday, Dec. 10. The second closing “split” is for the Christmas holiday, Dec. 24-24, with the final section of duck season reopening 30 minutes before sunrise Dec. 26. The season closes at sunset Jan. 31.

The dates for the Special Youth Waterfowl Hunt and Special Active Duty Military and Veterans Hunt are Dec. 3 and Feb. 4, both on a Saturday.

Daily bag limits are the same as recent years. Hunters make harvest a bag limit of 6 ducks, which may include no more than 4 mallards (2 hens), 1 scaup, 3 wood ducks, 1 pintail, 2 redheads, 2 canvasbacks, 2 black ducks or 1 mottled duck. Beyond those exceptions, the limit is up to 6 ducks of a species, including teal. The merganser daily bag limit is 5, with only 2 hooded mergansers allowed. The daily bag limit for coots is 15. Non-lead shot must be used for waterfowl hunting in Arkansas. The possession limit for ducks, coots and mergansers is three times the daily bag limit.