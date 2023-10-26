LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – When you are getting ready for the hunt, a small but potentially important item in your gear should be the 2023-24 Hunting Guidebook of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, and there’s more than one way to carry it.

The guidebook is a summary of the AGFC’s hunting regulations. It also has things like forms for permission to hunt on private land, forms for giving your game to someone else, sample deer tags, and much more.

The easiest way to keep all of the AGFC’s regulations guidebooks handy is to bookmark the web page www.agfc.com/guidebooks. That’s where the most up-to-date version of each hunting and fishing guidebook can be found. Clicking on each guidebook will open a downloadable copy to your phone or home computer.

Another option to download AGFC guidebooks is the new AGFC smartphone app. In addition to buying your license and checking your harvested deer, the app has a section titled “Regulations and Info” that has some great resources for hunters and anglers, including downloads of the current guidebooks. If you have the old AGFC app, you’ll need to delete it and download the new version. We’ve also developed a handy instruction guide for some of the most asked questions on setting up the app and checking game at www.agfc.com/en/agfc-mobile-app-how-to.

If you’re an old soul who still wants to read your information in print, the AGFC still distributes hundreds of thousands of guidebooks across the state. You can find our guidebooks anywhere licenses are sold, including major retail stores, outdoor stores, bait shops, and all AGFC nature centers and regional offices.

Take a guidebook along. They are free and available all over the state. One in your pocket, backpack, or vehicle could come in handy.