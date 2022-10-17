SEARCY, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The construction of a new boat ramp on the Little Red River near Henry Gray Hurricane Lake WMA was completed Sept. 20 and is now open for use in this popular fishing and hunting area in north-central Arkansas.

Originally approved for repair using Marine Fuel Tax funds in 2019, the Nimmo Access project was unfortunately delayed because of other construction projects taking place on Henry Gray Hurricane Lake WMA that would have cut off access to this portion of the river. Additional high-water flows through the White River stymied construction before and after that delay.

The Nimmo Access is about 3.7 miles from the confluence of the Little Red and White rivers, south of Henry Gray Hurricane Lake Wildlife Management Area. the new concrete ramp is 14 feet wide and 120 feet long, and it is bordered by rock to prevent erosion during high flows. The total cost of the project was $61,000.