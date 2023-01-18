MAUMELLE, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Come out and catch some rainbows with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission from 9 a.m until noon Jan. 28 at Lake Valencia in Maumelle at the annual Trout Day Celebration.

Much more than a simple fishing derby, trout day celebrates winter’s last round of trout stockings at Family and Community Fishing Program locations. The AGFC stocks these cold-water fish during winter as a special treat for anglers who normally would have to drive many miles to reach some of Arkansas’s famous trout tailwater fisheries to catch these fish.

“We’ve been doing this event for a few years now at different locations from Fort Smith to MacArthur Park in Little Rock,” Maurice Jackson, FCFP coordinator for the AGFC, said. “Now it’s Maumelle’s turn. Lake Valencia is a great place to fish and we’ll have it brimming with fish for the event.”

In addition to the fishing, hosts will have onsite fish-cooking demonstrations and samples to show you just how good a fresh-cooked fish dinner can taste.

“We’ll also have music, prizes and a ton of fun with the City of Maumelle, Community First Alliance and the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation,” Jackson said. “Lunch will even be provided while supplies last.”

Registration is required at https://my.register-ed.com/eventregistration/roster/191653. Bring your own fishing gear and bait. Anglers 16 and older need a valid Arkansas fishing license and a trout permit to fish.