LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Each year thousands of parents across The Natural State spend the last week or two of March racking their brains trying to find fun family activities they can enjoy with their children while they’re out of school for spring break. Instead of wasting away the kids’ days off from school, take advantage of the opportunity to plan an outdoor adventure at an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission nature center.

The AGFC operates nine nature centers throughout the state, as well as a fully staffed shooting range in Mayflower. Each of these locations will have special programs and events March 18-25 to keep families entertained with wholesome outdoors fun.

On sunny days, take advantage of each center’s excellent hiking trails with interpretive signs to teach hikers about some of their surroundings. If the weather takes a turn for the worse, you can still enjoy plenty of outdoor-oriented experiences, thanks to various indoor displays and programs offered by knowledgeable staff.

Best of all, admission to the centers and regular programs are absolutely free thanks to the Amendment 75 Conservation Sales Fund, which is shared by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas Parks, Heritage and Tourism and Keep Arkansas Beautiful to protect and promote Arkansas’s fantastic natural resources.

Visit https://www.agfc.com/en/education/calendar/public-event/spring-break-2023-events to see a calendar of events for this year’s Spring Break programming. Each center also has its own website and Facebook page to keep you up to date on the latest programs. Visit www.agfc.com/naturecenters to learn more about each center and link to their Facebook pages.