HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — There’s something fishy going on in western Arkansas, making Hot Springs an even bigger tourism hot spot.

“We’ve got fish, and this is a good place to come,” Visit Hot Springs Chief executive officer Steve Arrison said.

The 39th Annual Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American is coming to Lake Hamilton for the 5th time in history. The three-day tournament starts Thursday, June 2.

“We’ve hosted many major fishing tournaments, but nothing is as big as the All-American,” Arrison said.

A big tournament that’s bringing in big bucks.

“The estimated economic impact is right about a million dollars for this event,” Arrison added. “Just another great weekend in Hot Springs and another great week in Arkansas.”

Local businesses will be booming, especially the restaurant Fisherman’s Wharf located right on the lake.

“We feed 1500 people every Saturday,” Fisherman’s Wharf owner Steve Carter said.

Steve Carter is the owner of Fisherman’s Wharf, he says they feed 500 to 1,200 people on Fridays and Sundays and this is usually the best time of year.

Fisherman’s Wharf is busy 24/7, 365 days of the year. But, this is the time of the year when they are the busiest.

“Kids are out of school and tourists are coming in every weekend,” Carter said. This will just be another event that will bring a lot of folks here.”

It won’t just be Fisherman’s Wharf reeling in all the tourism dollars.

“This will bring a lot of folks downtown to the businesses in Hot Springs. It’ll be great for everybody.”