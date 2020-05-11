As we navigate COVID-19 together, Pope Furniture wants you to know that we are here to help you.

We are committed to making the health and well being of our customers, families and staff our top priority! We have many ways that you can shop with us and we are happy to accommodate whichever way works best for you.

If you’re feeling well and wish to come to our store, we’ll be happy to greet you with a warm wave! You can be confident we are taking the necessary steps to keep you safe. We are following the safety recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with extra cleaning measures inside our store. This includes additional sanitizing of all high-traffic surfaces such as knobs, countertops, appliances, and restrooms.

Our staff has been instructed to stay home if they are feeling ill and we ask that you do the same to keep everyone safe.

You are always welcome to shop with us online! We have a huge selection of products for you to look at and you can buy many of them right from our website.

We’re happy to help connect you with the right products. As you browse our website, please do not hesitate to reach out to us. We’d love to work with you to answer any questions you may have and provide our expertise.

We’d be happy to answer any questions you may have over the phone, discuss which products will fit your needs, and provide expert advice just as if you were in our store. Give us a call and we will take care of you!

(870) 534-1011

Feel free to email us at pope.furniture@sbcglobal.net any time and one of our expert team members will respond to help!

Our delivery team is taking the necessary sanitizing steps during and after each delivery. They are also asked to stay home if they are feeling unwell.

Your health and well being is important to us and we want you to know that not only will your products be delivered with care, but our delivery team will deliver them with the health of you and your family in mind.

During this time, we’d like to respect how you’d like to interact with your delivery team. Please let us know if you’d like to have your items delivered: