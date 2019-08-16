Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Top Stories
Tyson recalls Weaver brand ready-to-eat chicken patties
Top Stories
Man found shot dead in Little Rock
Pine Bluff police investigating Thursday night homicide
FOX16 INVESTIGATES: Potential AC scam bilks man of hundreds of dollars
Inmate beaten in Jefferson County jail after alleged attacker thought he was sharing information with police
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Silver Star Nation
Little League World Series
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
AP sources: Tsai buys rest of Nets, arena for $3.4 billion
Top Stories
A’s hold off Houston 7-6 in a home run derby with 10 homers
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Harper’s homers, Indians go deep, Cueto warms
Ramírez, Santana power Indians to 7 HRs in 19-5 rout vs NYY
Fearless 40: Beebe Badgers
Ryan, Darnold both sharp as Jets beat Falcons 22-10
Keep On Amazing
AR Careers
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Horoscopes
Jobs
Terrell Talk
FOX16 Showcase
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Tyson recalls Weaver brand ready-to-eat chicken patties
Pro Football Challenge