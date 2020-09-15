RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs

RAAD is the overarching theme for Substance Abuse Prevention in Arkansas encouraging everyone to Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs!

Arkansas’ RAAD campaign is a comprehensive statewide effort designed to share drug prevention information with community stakeholders, school leaders, faith-based groups and business leaders alike. The goal of RAAD is to create curriculum and data driven messages engrossed in activity centered around changed behavior.

Additionally, there’s a collective effort to correct misconceptions and stigma surrounding alcohol and drug misuse by promoting messages through community-wide electronic and print media.

RAAD not only focuses on environmental influences but also interpersonal influences by including community coalitions in the work.

RAAD is managed by the Department of Human Services’ Division of Aging, Adult and Behavioral Health Services, Substance Abuse Prevention.

Click here for more information about RAAD.

Prevention Programs

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) Center for Substance Abuse (CSAT) and the Center for Substance Abuse Prevention (CSAP) make available allotments each year to U.S. States through the funding of the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grants (SABG). By law, states are required to “set-aside” and direct at least 20% of the SABG funds toward Primary Prevention programs.

In order to sustain that coordinated effort, the prevention section of the Division of Aging, Adult, & Behavioral Health Services funds:

Thirteen Regional Prevention Providers. For more information see, PREVENTION SERVICES DIRECTORY

UALR MidSouth Center for Prevention and Training. For more information, see www.midsouth.ualr.edu

Arkansas Prevention Certification Board. For more information, see www.arkprevention.com

Arkansas Prevention Needs Assessment. For more information, see www.arkansas.pridesurveys.com

Archival Risk Factors and State Epidemiological Workgroup. For more information, see www.preventionworksar.com

For more information about Substance Abuse Block Grant, click here.

For more information call (501) 686-9030.

Helpful links:

♦ PreventionWorksAR.org

♦ Risk Factors for Adolescent Drug & Alcohol Abuse in Arkansas

♦ Arkansas Prevention Needs Assessment Survey

♦ Month-By-Month Prevention & Promotion & Call to Action & Planning Guide (Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration)