By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — There’s potentially still a long way to go in his recruitment, but highly regarded 2025 in-stater Terrion Burgess continues to name the Arkansas Razorbacks among the top three or so schools that are pursuing him the hardest while mutually receiving his interest as well.

And each time he discusses his recruiting, Arkansas is the first program that Burgess mentions.

“Arkansas, Ole Miss, Memphis, you know Georgia Tech recently offered me, they’ve been in contact,” Burgess told Hogville on Friday when asked about his recruitment.

Roughly three weeks earlier in an interview with Hogville, in order Burgess mentioned Arkansas, Memphis, and Ole Miss when asked the same question.

Burgess (6-9 wing/small forward, Benton, 247Sports national No. 17 / 4-star prospect) has a multitude of high major offers including those programs with many more to come, and he’s also being pursued by the NBA G-League Ignite.

Burgess was on Arkansas’ campus at least three times during the 2022-23 season to check out Hoop Hogs games. During 2022 spring-and-summer shoe-circuit grassoots basketball play this time last year, Razorbacks coaches, including Eric Musselman, were courtside to see Burgess compete with the Arkansas Hawks at Adidas 3SSB live evaluation events.

Again, there could be a long way to go in his recruitment before a decision is made, but the Hogs are, and should continue to remain, among his top choices moving forward.

Burgess returned to action on Saturday after a near two-month layoff — he missed the Adidas 3SSB’s first two 2023 live-evaluation sessions in April — due to a minor ankle injury suffered in the 17U championship game at Real Deal in the Rock in Little Rock in March.

In his first game back, Burgess recorded a double-double — an efficient 10 points to go with 11 rebounds in 17U Arkansas Hawks’ first-round win in the Memphis in May Invitational on Saturday. He followed that up with another all-around perfomance in game two Saturday night.

Just evaluating those performances, Burgess looked like his old self in terms of attacking the rim with a vengeance, using his skill to knock down mid-range and three-point shots, finding and setting up up teammates for easy scores using his ball-handling skills, excellent court awareness, vision, and height to see over defenders.

His length and athleticsm made for some breath-taking open court plays at both ends, including what is becoming his signature “walk-down” shot-blocking in transition where he catches up to guards and blocks their shot attempts on goal after they thought they were ahead of the pack.

Watching courtside sitting next to this reporter over the weekend, Naismith Hall of Famer, 6-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls, and Hamburg, Ark., native Scottie Pippen (6-8 small forward / wing in his playing dauys) was noticably impressed each time Burgess made a play. There are similarities between the two in that both bring added size, length, and athleticism to their position, plus-to-elite court awareness that is comparable to top playmaking guards, and supreme transition effect at both ends of the floor.

Pippen was in Memphis with his son — 2024 Justin Pippen (6-3 guard, Sierra Canyon in California), who returned from his own injury-related hiatus (four months) to resume playing as he joined Burgess and the 17U Hawks.

As for Burgess, he’s resumed playing in time for several upcoming important opportunities, including his invitation and planned participation at the prestigious Adidas Euro Camp that runs June 8-15 in Treviso, Italy. He’ll also be in contention for other All American camps that typically run in June, and then he has three July live-eval sessions (two on Adidas 3SSB) to look forward to as well.

Burgess was the 17U Hawks’ leading scorer through most of their Real Deal games back in March, and just prior to the event he talked about his goals this spring and summer.

“Become a better leader on and off the court,” Burgess said. “Get stronger, win a 3SSB championship, receive an invite to USA basketball (camp), and just improve my overall game.”

Burgess also touched on some of the specific parts of his game that he considers strengths as well as what he’s working to improve.

“I’m able to get shots off over defenders, get downhill, and my ability to guard multiple positions and play multiple positions, being versatile,” Burgess said of his strengths, adding he needs to “continue to work on being more vocal.”

Burgess listed the schools as well as another post-high-school playing option that have been the most aggressive in recruiting him.

“Arkansas, Memphis, Auburn, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Overtime Elite,” he said in March.

Linked are several Burgess highlights from his game action at the Memphis in May Invitational on May 20, one highlight from Arkansas Hawks practice on May 19, and below those is a video interview with Hogville taken at Adidas 3SSB session two in early May …

Elite wingspan on display in this extend-&-gather, turn, & pull-up J by '25 Nat'l Top 20 Hog target Terrion Burgess @TerrionBurgess (6-9 CF) in 17U Arkansas Hawks' 2nd win on Sat @ Memphis in May Invt'l … pic.twitter.com/WHL4RKWzSg — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 20, 2023

Triple net-ripple courtesy of 2025 Nat'l Top 20 Hog target Terrion Burgess @TerrionBurgess (6-9 CF, Benton) for 17U Arkansas Hawks in a win Sat at Memphis in May Invt'l … Burgess had a dbl-dbl = 10 pts & 11 rbs in his return to competitive play after 2-month absence (ankle) pic.twitter.com/OCXpGn5O6y — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 20, 2023

2025 Terrion Burgess @TerrionBurgess w/D reb & push, finds 2024 K. Annor Boateng @annor2024 who quickly hits the cutting 2024 Justin Pippen who finishes the nifty reverse layup in 17U Arkansas Hawks' 2nd win on Sat @ Memphis in May Invt'l … pic.twitter.com/lKBODASTXn — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 21, 2023

Nat'l Top 20 Hog target hookup for 17U Arkansas Hawks in a win Sat at Memphis in May Invt'l … 2024 K. Annor Boateng @annor2024 (6-5 wing, LRCentral) finds 2024 Terrion Burgess @TerrionBurgess (6-9 CF, Benton) for the transition layin … pic.twitter.com/hYNF8b54rg — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 20, 2023

U want him on the Hill … U need him on the Hill … '25 Hog target & Nat'l Top 20 Terrion Burgess @TerrionBurgess just destroyed the rim & a defender for 17U Arkansas Hawks in grassroots play Sat in Memphis … pic.twitter.com/Bz4LKAtIIS — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 20, 2023

17U Arkansas Hawks have been missing this = Nat'l Top 20 Hog target hookups between '24 K. Annor Boateng @annor2024 (6-5 wing, LRCentral) & '25 Terrion Burgess @TerrionBurgess (6-9 wing, Benton); Burgess is back from ankle injury that kept him out of Adidas 3SSB sessions in April pic.twitter.com/Xym63x714m — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 20, 2023