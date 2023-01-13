FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is set to host its first Prospect Day on Saturday with a six-hour event for prospects.

Among the prospects slated to be at Arkansas on Saturday is Mills Class of 2024 four-star defensive lineman Charlie Collins. The talented Collins, 6-5, 265, has 30 offers to this point. On Nov. 30, Collins announced a Top 12. He had Arkansas, Alabama, Oregon, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Miami, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Georgia, Florida State and Michigan State make the cut.

Collins just completed his first season with Mills after previously playing at Pine Bluff. As a junior, Collins had 124 tackles, 56 solo, 46 for loss, 12 sacks, one interception, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and five recovered. He helped lead the team to the state playoffs.

Among the others who have announced on Twitter they will visit Arkansas Saturday are Dallas (Texas) Parish Episcopal School Class of 2024 offensive lineman Sam Liu, 6-3, 300; Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian Class of 2025 wide receiver Quinton Brown, 5-9, 165; Edmond (Okla.) Casady offensive lineman Ace Hodges, 6-3, 273; and Gurdon Class of 2025 offensive lineman Bradyn Cobain King, 6-2, 290.

Brown had an outstanding sophomore season. He caught 53 passes for 593 yards and 10 touchdowns. He gained 663 in return yards. He had 1,253 all-purpose yards and 12 total touchdowns.

Liu, King and Hodges are all offensive linemen who various colleges are taking long looks at. Liu reportedly has offers to Marshall and SMU. King plays both ways for Gurdon. Hodges is a versatile offensive lineman who can play any of the positions and likewise plays defense.

