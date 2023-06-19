FAYETTEVILLE — Batesville (Miss.) South Panola Class of 2024 four-star athlete Julius “JuJu” Pope was among the nine official visitors at Arkansas this past weekend.

Pope, 6-0, 195, committed to Arkansas on April 8. Following the visit he talked about how it went.

“The visit went well,” Pope said. “I like Arkansas. That’s the big reason why I committed the feeling of the town, the coaches are cool.”

Pope talked about the highlight of the visit as well.

“Saturday, we had a lot of stuff to do,” Pope said. “We went to the Marshalls and visited where all the freshmen stay. Going out last night with our host.”

As a junior, Pope played both ways for his high school team. On defense, Pope finished with 82 tackles, 19 for loss, nine sacks, one interception and nine pass breakups. At running back, Pope carried 41 times for 490 yards and eight touchdowns.

Marcus Woodson and Deron Wilson wants him for defensive back while Jimmy Smith would take him at running back. He’s committed as an athlete now.

“Both coaches want me,” Pope said. “One wants me to play running back and one wants me to play DB, but coach Pitt (Sam Pittman) said he just wants me on the team. I don’t even know what I want to play right now.”

South Alabama and Mississippi State are still trying to flip him.

“That ain’t going to happen,” Pope said. “That ain’t going to happen.”

He also has offers from Alabama, Louisville, Michigan, Oregon and Memphis among others.

Click here for highlights.