FAYETTEVILLE — Benton Class of 2024 four-star running back Braylen Russell has a decision date set for July 14.

He was at Arkansas this weekend for an official visit. He has already been to Baylor and South Carolina. He will be at Tennessee next weekend. Following the Arkansas visit, Russell talked about what stood out to him.

“Being with coaches always stands out when I come down here,” Russell said. “I got to hang out with AJ Green a lot and kicked it with him. That was a nice experience. I always watch him play but never talked to him or anything.”

With the decision drawing nearer, where does Arkansas stand with you?

“They stand pretty good,” Russell said. “I mean, it’s home. Home is always going to be home. I’m just looking for that place where I can be around who I want to be around for 4 years. That’s always good.”

Russell talked about Green, Arkansas’ junior running back, when asked the highlight of the visit?

“Probably hanging out with AJ Green, being around him and him telling me how good Arkansas is, how the atmosphere in general,” Russell said.

Russell said he had a good connection with Green.

“Really we were just talking in the car, talking about Arkansas,” Russell said. “This was my first time meeting him, so it wasn’t anything big. It was just being around him was cool.”

Once his decision is announced at 6:30 p.m. on July 14 Russell admitted a lot will be off his shoulders.

“I’m going to be relieved,” Russell said. “I just want to enjoy my senior year and play without having all the coaches hassling me about where I want to go, when I want to commit. The stress level is going to go down so I can just enjoy my senior year and play football.”

As a junior, Russell rushed 230 times for 1,643 yards and 26 touchdowns. He caught 22 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown.

Click here for Russell’s highlights.