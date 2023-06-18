FAYETTEVILLE — Temple (Texas) Lake Belton Class of 2024 four-star cornerback Selman Bridges liked what the Razorbacks presented and had to offer this weekend.

Bridges, 6-4, 170, was one of nine official visitors in Fayetteville. Bridges was impressed and gave feedback following the visit.

“It went good,” Bridges said. “Got to see a whole bunch of stuff I didn’t get to see when I came in April. I feel like the player’s connection with me and the coaches connections stood out a lot this time.”

Bridges talked about the highlight of the visit.

“Just hanging out with the players,” Bridges said.

He reflected back on what the players said to him.

“This is the place to be,” Bridges said. “I mean, they’re building something and I’m going to have to hop on.”

Bridges will visit Texas next weekend. He has already been to TCU and said this visit puts Arkansas potentially in his Top 3. He discussed a timeline for a decision.

“I would say, sometime after I take all my official visits,” Bridges said.

If Arkansas is able to land Bridges then Marcus Woodson and Deron Wilson should get a lot of the credit.

“I just, I love those guys,” Bridges said. “They’re straight-forward. They don’t sugarcoat anything.”

As a junior, Bridges had 46 tackles, one for loss, six pass breakups and two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown. He holds approximately 27 offers.