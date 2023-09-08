FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is hoping to go 2-0 early in the season with Kent State the opponent on Saturday.

The Hogs are coming off a 56-13 win over Western Carolina while Kent State was blasted 56-6 by UCF in its season opener. The Hogs should win on Saturday, that isn’t the issue, but how they win is more what these five things are about.

Improve Running Game

Arkansas only had 105 yards rushing against Western Carolina and got very little push from the offensive line. UCF had 723 yards of offense against Kent State with 389 of that coming on the ground. The Hogs will get Brady Latham back this week. He is one of two returning starters from last year and the only one playing the same position. Beaux Limmer has moved from right guard to center, where he played in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Other than that it’s all new starters and inexperienced players for the Hogs on the offensive line. But it will be inexcusable if they can’t show vast improvement this week. Arkansas will be without Rocket Sanders, but the other running backs have shown they are very capable. AJ Green and Rashod Dubinion filled in admirably in the bowl game.

Take Fight to Flashes From Start

Arkansas was very focused against Western Carolina. They scored on the first two possessions, led 21-0 and then 35-3 at halftime. The Hogs have had a tendency to play down to level of competition or be unfocused at times in the past with such games as this. Arkansas needs to come out and put Kent State away and get some younger players experience. After BYU, Arkansas has a brutal stretch of games. If some of these younger players are asked to play because of injuries later in the season every rep they get in this type game is very beneficial. A focused Arkansas team on Saturday should benefit all involved and should result in a blowout win.

Cut Down on Penalties

Arkansas was penalized seven times for 86 yards. They will be without linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul and defensive end Quincy Rhodes due to targeting calls last week. The Razorbacks did a good job in some areas avoiding penalties and a not-so-good job in other areas. The Hogs need to try and cut down on the number of penalties they get in games.

Win Turnover Battle

Last week Arkansas won the battle of turnovers 5-0. That was impressive and while they may not get five creating some is huge. The defense even got a score when true freshman linebacker Brad Spence returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown. Hudson Clark also picked off a pass in Western Carolina territory. On the very next play, KJ Jefferson found Isaac TeSlaa for a 31-yard touchdown. Arkansas had two fumbles, but recovered both of them.

Be Great in Red Zone

Last week the Hogs made five trips to the red zone and put touchdowns on the board each time. That is a recipe for winning football games. They need to do the same thing this week. Make each trip to the red zone result in points, preferably touchdowns, but if not at last a Cam Little field goal.